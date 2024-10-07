Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Datadog (DDOG) reached $122.38, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 14.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Datadog in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 13.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $662.55 million, showing a 21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.24% and +23.4%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Datadog possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Datadog is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 74.81. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.53.

We can additionally observe that DDOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 5.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.