Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $92.05, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 0.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 47.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $523.3 million, up 19.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.69% and +22.75%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 120% higher. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 70.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 36.77, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

