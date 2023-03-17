Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $68.62, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 16.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 4.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.13 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +24.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.14% higher within the past month. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Datadog is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 65.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.65.

We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DDOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.