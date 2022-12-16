Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $77.83, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 0.88% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $446.51 million, up 36.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion, which would represent changes of +85.42% and +60.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 87.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 45.16.

Also, we should mention that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

