Datadog (DDOG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $96.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 22.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

DDOG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $562.30 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +400% and +55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DDOG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DDOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note DDOG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2848.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 71.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

