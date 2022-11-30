Datadog (DDOG) Reveals New Integration With Amazon Security Lake

Datadog DDOG recently announced a new integration with Amazon’s AMZN Amazon Security Lake to provide an easy way to set up and manage important log integrations for Datadog Cloud SIEM, giving customers deep visibility into their most critical infrastructure.



Amazon Security Lake automatically centralizes security data from cloud, on-premises, and custom sources into a purpose-built data lake stored in your account.



Security Lake makes it easier to analyze security data so that users can get a more complete understanding of security across the entire organization and improve the protection of workloads, applications, and data.



DDOG’s integration makes it easy for Amazon Security Lake users to send cloud security logs to Datadog in a standard format with minimal configuration required.



Once security logs are ingested into Datadog, customers can analyze and identify threats through out-of-the-box detection rules or by writing custom security rules. They can also do deeper investigations using Datadog's log management tools.

Datadog, Inc. Price and Consensus

Datadog, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Datadog, Inc. Quote

Datadog’s Efforts Toward Cloud Security Management

Datadog’s monitoring and security platform for cloud applications recently announced the general availability of Universal Service Monitoring, which automatically detects all microservices across an organization's environment and provides instant visibility into their health and dependencies—all without any code changes.



Universal Service Monitoring provides complete visibility into first- and third-party services and their dependencies, regardless of programming language they use. The product complements Datadog's foundational Infrastructure Monitoring and Application Performance Monitoring capabilities and seamlessly integrates with Service Catalog, so that teams can view the health of their entire technology stack alongside ownership and other critical information about their services.



The company’s Cloud Security Management, brings together capabilities from Cloud Security Posture Management and Cloud Workload Security to identify misconfigurations, detect threats and secure cloud-native applications.



Cloud Security Management helps in observability and security insights across an organization's entire cloud environment without the need to deploy additional agents.



This provides quick solutions to issues by providing a single platform as opposed to multiple-point solutions, which deliver a complete view of an organization's infrastructure and risk exposure.



In August, DDOG achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security, Networking and Retail competencies.

While AWS Security Competency certifies Datadog's deep technical expertise and proven customer success in securing every stage of cloud adoption, AWS Networking Competency recognizes Datadog as a software partner that enables customers to get deep visibility into networked services and applications across complex native, cloud and hybrid environments.



Besides cloud application security, Datadog has made several other announcements recently to bolster its cloud business which are expected to track users and boost the company’s top line. The company’s third-quarter 2022 revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $410-$414 million, which represents 52% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Datadog carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can also consider other top-ranked stocks like Asure Software ASUR and AMETEK AME. While Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMETEK carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Asure Software has lost 10.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 14%.



AMETEK has lost 5.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is currently projected at 9.7%.

