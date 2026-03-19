Datadog (DDOG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $129.94, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

The stock of data analytics and cloud monitoring company has risen by 7.78% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Datadog in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.5, marking a 8.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $957.19 million, reflecting a 25.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.41% and +19.17%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Datadog. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.27.

Also, we should mention that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 5.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DDOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.