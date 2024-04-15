Datadog (DDOG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Datadog (DDOG) closed the latest trading day at $125.82, indicating a -1.33% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.79%.

The the stock of data analytics and cloud monitoring company has risen by 5.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Datadog in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $590.1 million, up 22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $2.57 billion, which would represent changes of +7.58% and +20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Datadog. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Datadog is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 90.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.46, so one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 10.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

