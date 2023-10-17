Datadog (DDOG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $90.41, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 4.21% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Datadog in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 47.83% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $523.3 million, indicating a 19.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.69% and +22.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Datadog boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Datadog is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.85.

It's also important to note that DDOG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

