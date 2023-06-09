Datadog (DDOG) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Datadog (DDOG) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DDOG recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

DDOG could be on the verge of another rally after moving 10.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider DDOG's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 12 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting DDOG on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

