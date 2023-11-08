Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Datadog DDOG reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents and increased 95.7% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s net revenues of $547.5 million increased 25.4% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $523 million.

Quarter Details

In the third quarter of 2023, Datadog had about 3,130 customers with an annual run rate (ARR) of $100K or more, up from 2,600 in the year-ago quarter.



As of the end of the third quarter, 82% of customers used two or more products, up from 80% in the year-ago quarter. Additionally, 46% of customers utilized four or more products, up from 40% in the year-ago quarter.



Datadog’s dollar-based retention rate was slightly below 120% as customers increased their usage and adopted more products.

Operating Details

In the third quarter, Datadog’s adjusted gross margin increased 260 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 82.3%.



Research & development expenses gained 12.7% on a year-over-year basis to $155.8 million, driven by increased investments in Datadog’s platform. Research & development, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 320 bps to 28.5%.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 18.6% year over year to $127.5 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 130 bps to 23.3%.



General & administrative expenses increased 34.2% year over year, reaching $36.8 million in the reported quarter. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 40 bps to 6.7%.



Datadog reported a non-GAAP operating income of $130.8 million compared with $74.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, Datadog had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.3 billion compared with $2.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.



Operating cash flow was $152.8 million in the reported quarter, down from $153.2 million reported in the previous quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $138.2 million compared with $141.7 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Datadog anticipates revenues between $564 million and $568 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $541.39 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected in the range of 42-44 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $129-$133 million.



For 2023, Datadog anticipates revenues between $2.103 billion and $2.107 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.06 billion.



Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected between $1.52 and $1.54. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.32 per share.



Non-GAAP operating income is expected in the range of $453-$457 million.

Q3 Highlights

Datadog had a strong quarter for infrastructure monitoring ARR, which exceeded $1 billion due to continuous innovation and demand for serverless functions.



Datadog launched new logos, workloads and products in the third quarter. This attracted a number of exciting new customers in the third quarter.



For the second quarter in a row, the company closed a record number of new deals with more than $100,000 in annual commitments.



Some of the notable deals done in third-quarter 2023 are a seven-figure deal with a South American FinTech company, the U.S. federal agency and a Fortune 500 industrial company. Datadog’s other important agreement includes an eight-figure deal with a major American

chain of convenience stores.

