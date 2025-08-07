Datadog (DDOG) Q2 Revenue Jumps 28%

Key Points GAAP revenue rose 28% to $827 million in Q2 2025, beating analyst estimates by $35.88 million.

Non-GAAP EPS was $0.46, ahead of expectations and up from $0.43 non-GAAP diluted net income per share in Q2 2024.

Large-customer cohort ($100,000+ ARR) grew 14% year-over-year.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), a cloud software company specializing in monitoring and analytics, released its results for the second quarter on August 7, 2025. GAAP revenue reached $827 million, a 28% year-over-year increase and about 4.5% above expectations of $791.12 million in GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.46, outpacing the consensus non-GAAP estimate of $0.41. The company’s results show strong demand, especially among large enterprises, even as Growth rates have moderated compared to past hypergrowth periods, with revenue growth reported at 25% year-over-year in Q1 2025 and 28% in Q2 2025. Overall, Datadog delivered broad beats on key financial metrics, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 and GAAP revenue of $827 million, both exceeding analyst estimates, and raised its non-GAAP outlook for FY2025, indicating continued momentum in its business.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.46 $0.41 N/A N/A Revenue $827 million $791.12 million $645.3 million 28.2% Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $164 million $157.5 million 4.1% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $165.4 million $143.8 million 15.0% Customers with $100,000+ ARR 3,850 3,390 13.5%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Datadog provides cloud-based monitoring and analytics tools used by organizations to track and optimize the performance of their entire technology stack. Its services help companies identify and solve problems across infrastructure, applications, logs, and security, all through a single platform. Datadog’s technology is deeply integrated into modern IT environments, making it a key enabler for digital transformation and cloud adoption.

Recently, Datadog’s focus has been on product innovation, expanding its platform, and scaling to meet the demands of global enterprise clients. Critical success factors include continuing to launch new features, growing large customer relationships, ensuring integration with other technologies, and capturing new markets outside the U.S.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance Drivers

GAAP revenue rose 28% year-over-year, beating analyst expectations by $35.88 million in GAAP revenue. Datadog's non-GAAP EPS reached $0.46, a 12.2% beat compared to the consensus estimate. Non-GAAP operating income edged higher to $164 million, while free cash flow, a measure of cash available after operating expenses and capital expenditures, improved to $165.4 million from $143.8 million in Q2 2024. The free cash flow margin stood at 20%, reflecting solid cash generation even as operating costs increased.

Large customers remain an important part of Datadog’s growth. The number of clients with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $100,000 grew to about 3,850. This cohort includes organizations that rely on Datadog’s broader suite of products, supported by its “land and expand” strategy that encourages wider use over time.

Datadog continues to invest heavily in product development and innovation. At its DASH 2025 user conference, it announced over 125 new products and features—including AI Agents (automation tools for site reliability, development, and security), enhanced log management products, and new AI observability capabilities for monitoring machine learning and generative AI workloads. The Internal Developer Portal, aimed at simplifying developer workflows using live observability data, was introduced as well. Management noted progress in extending its cloud coverage, including launching its platform in Amazon Web Services’ Asia-Pacific (Sydney) region, broadening its global reach and supporting more customer requirements for local data residency. In addition, advances in on-premises monitoring and flexible deployment options position Datadog for further expansion in sectors with unique privacy or integration needs.

Gross margin, which measures profit after direct costs, dipped slightly to 80% on a GAAP basis from 81% in Q2 2024. Management attributed the decline in gross margin to higher cloud hosting costs as it supported growth from large enterprise and AI-driven customers. Extending this, sales and marketing expenses (GAAP) rose 28% year over year. The company cited ongoing investment in both technology and go-to-market capabilities as reasons for higher spending.

Datadog addressed potential volatility from its growing AI-native customer sector. While this segment drives fast growth, management noted some revenue concentration and the risk that these customers could adjust their usage based on business cycles or the need for cost optimization, a trend seen previously in other cohorts.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Datadog raised its non-GAAP guidance for both Q3 and FY2025, reflecting continued business momentum. Management forecasted Q3 revenue between $847 million and $851 million. Non-GAAP EPS for Q3 was guided in the range of $0.44 to $0.46. For FY2025, anticipated revenue was upgraded to $3.312 billion to $3.322 billion, exceeding the prior range. Non-GAAP EPS was projected between $1.80 and $1.83 for FY2025.

Investors and analysts will likely focus on several areas in the coming quarters. These include the pace of large enterprise adoption, growth in the AI-native customer segment, operating margin trends as investments in R&D and sales continue, and developments in international markets. Along with any shifts in customer concentration or spending optimization. Management continues to prioritize expansion and investment over shareholder payouts.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

