Datadog (DDOG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $95.72, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 4.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $378.05 million, up 61.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +56.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Datadog is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 130.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.37.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.