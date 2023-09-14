Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $97.51, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 7.59% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 47.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $523.3 million, up 19.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion, which would represent changes of +34.69% and +22.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 120% higher within the past month. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Datadog is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 74.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.91, which means Datadog is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 2.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.