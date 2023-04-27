Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $70.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 1.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.29 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of +7.14% and +24.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 39.49, so we one might conclude that Datadog is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DDOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

