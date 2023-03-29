Datadog (DDOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $68.10, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 11.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $468.13 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +24.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.05% lower. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 64.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.07.

We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DDOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.