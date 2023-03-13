Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $66.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 19.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.12 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +24.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.49% higher within the past month. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Datadog currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.77.

Meanwhile, DDOG's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.