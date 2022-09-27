Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $87.74, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 17.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Datadog as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $412.61 million, up 52.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion, which would represent changes of +62.5% and +57.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% lower. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 110.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.07, which means Datadog is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DDOG has a PEG ratio of 2.62 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



