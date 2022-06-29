Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $98.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 2.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.37 million, up 62.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, which would represent changes of +50% and +56.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.17% higher. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 134.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.41, which means Datadog is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

