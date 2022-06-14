Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed at $87.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.69%.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.37 million, up 62.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +50% and +56.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.17% higher. Datadog is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Datadog is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 119.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.81.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

