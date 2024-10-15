Datadog (DDOG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the latest trading day at $126.77, indicating a -1.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.01%.

Shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company have appreciated by 15.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Datadog in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 13.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $662.55 million, indicating a 21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +24.24% and +23.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Datadog presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Datadog is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.73 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that DDOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 6.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DDOG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

