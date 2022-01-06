Datadog (DDOG) Enters Into a Partnership With Amazon's AWS

Datadog DDOG recently announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN cloud division Amazon Web Services (AWS)



As part of the deal, Datadog and AWS will develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.



Datadog has previously exhibited its high level of specialization, earning several AWS competencies as a trusted AWS partner. Some of the company’s existing AWS competencies include — Microsoft Workloads ISV Competency, DevOps ISV Competency, Government ISV Competency, Containers ISV Competency, Migration and Modernization ISV Competency.



The strategic collaboration is anticipated to open a marketing and co-selling program between Amazon and Datadog, bringing new opportunities for consumers worldwide.

Solid Partner Base Drives Prospects

Datadog has been benefitting from the increased adoption of cloud-based monitoring and analytics platforms across the globe, resulting from the accelerated digital transformation and cloud migration across organizations.



Datadog boasts of a solid partner base, that includes Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure. These partnerships are expected to drive the top line.



As part of the Datadog-Microsoft collaboration, Datadog became available as a first-class service in the Azure console, which allowed Azure customers to implement Datadog as a monitoring solution for their cloud workloads.



The partnership also enabled Azure customers to leverage Datadog’s observability platform to drive successful cloud modernization and migration initiatives.



Datadog has also extended its strategic partnership with Google Cloud.



Datadog and Google Cloud extended this partnership from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to North America.



The extended partnership has made it easier for organizations to access and implement the former’s monitoring and security platform, allowing them to secure and optimize migrated and new workloads.



In August 2021, Datadog announced the launch of Datadog Cloud Security Platform, adding full-stack security context to Datadog’s deep observability capabilities.



Later in 2021, the company also announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, strengthening its partnership with Google Cloud.



Currently, Datadog carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have surged 58.7% against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 27.9% and the Computer and Technology sector’s return of 20.9% in the past year.



