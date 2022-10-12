Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $82.35, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 14.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Datadog is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $412.61 million, up 52.54% from the year-ago period.

DDOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $1.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.5% and +57.75%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.14% lower. Datadog is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Datadog has a Forward P/E ratio of 105.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.03.

We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



