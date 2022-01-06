Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Datadog (DDOG) closed the most recent trading day at $143.89, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had lost 20.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $291.17 million, up 64.01% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% higher. Datadog is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Datadog's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 273.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 57.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.