Datadog (DB:3QD) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 139.31

The average one-year price target for Datadog (DB:3QD) has been revised to 139.31 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 118.41 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.69 to a high of 223.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.77% from the latest reported closing price of 105.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3QD is 0.49%, a decrease of 2.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 261,561K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 9,920K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3QD by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,619K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,849K shares, representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3QD by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,387K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3QD by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,291K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3QD by 27.45% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,095K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,180K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3QD by 3.33% over the last quarter.

