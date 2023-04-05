Datadog Continues To Sink

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) shares are down more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement. The shares have been on a bearish trend since the start of the month and touched a 3-month low today.

Currently, shares are at $64.84, down 6.45 percent from the previous close of $69.32 on a volume of 1,635,941.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.