Datadog Continues To Sink

April 05, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) shares are down more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement. The shares have been on a bearish trend since the start of the month and touched a 3-month low today.

Currently, shares are at $64.84, down 6.45 percent from the previous close of $69.32 on a volume of 1,635,941.

