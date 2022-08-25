Datadog Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade. The company has announced yesterday that it has achieved Amazon Web Services Security, networking and retail competencies. The stock has been bullish since August 22.
Currently, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications shares are trading at 110.44, up 4.89 percent from the previous close of $105.30 on a volume of 901,422.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDDOG
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings