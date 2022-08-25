Markets
Datadog Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Thursday morning trade. The company has announced yesterday that it has achieved Amazon Web Services Security, networking and retail competencies. The stock has been bullish since August 22.

Currently, the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications shares are trading at 110.44, up 4.89 percent from the previous close of $105.30 on a volume of 901,422.

