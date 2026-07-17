Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 127,000 Shares for $32.9 Million

Key Points

The CEO realized proceeds of ~$32.9 million from the disposition of ~127,000 shares at a weighted average price of $259.00 on July 13, 2026.

The transaction resulted in a 17% reduction in Pomel’s direct equity holdings in the company.

The sale involved the exercise of 127,141 fully vested stock options that were immediately sold in the open market as Class A Common Stock.

This transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on December 15, 2025, to facilitate scheduled portfolio management.

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Olivier Pomel, Chief Executive Officer of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), sold shares of Class A Common Stock on July 13, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$32.9 million Shares sold ~127,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~613,000 Post-transaction value $159.46 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($259.00); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close ($260.24).

Key questions

How does this sale align with recent stock performance?

The sale at $259.00 per share was executed following an 89% one-year total return for the stock as of the July 13, 2026 transaction date.

The sale at $259.00 per share was executed following an 89% one-year total return for the stock as of the July 13, 2026 transaction date. What is the status of the insider’s remaining equity exposure?

Despite the 17% reduction in direct holdings, Pomel maintains significant exposure through ~613,000 directly held shares and approximately 9.0 million derivative securities, which include both vested and unvested awards.

Despite the 17% reduction in direct holdings, Pomel maintains significant exposure through ~613,000 directly held shares and approximately 9.0 million derivative securities, which include both vested and unvested awards. To what extent was this transaction discretionary?

The disposition was non-discretionary, as it was governed by a Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on December 15, 2025, which pre-authorizes trades at specific intervals or price targets to avoid conflicts with material non-public information.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $270.73 Market Capitalization $96.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $135.7 million

Company Snapshot

Datadog provides a comprehensive cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that delivers integrated monitoring and analytics solutions, combining infrastructure oversight, application performance tracking, log management, and security surveillance to generate recurring subscription revenue from enterprise customers.

The company operates a subscription-based business model where customers pay recurring fees for access to its cloud-native monitoring platform, with revenue derived from per-user pricing, usage-based consumption models, and premium feature tiers across its integrated product suite.

Datadog serves developers, IT operations personnel, and business stakeholders across North America and internationally, targeting enterprises and mid-market organizations that require comprehensive observability and monitoring capabilities for their cloud infrastructure and applications.

Datadog is a leading cloud-based observability platform with a market capitalization of $96.4 billion and TTM revenue of $3.7 billion, demonstrating significant scale within the software infrastructure monitoring sector. The company's competitive advantage derives from its unified platform approach, which consolidates multiple monitoring functions into a single, integrated solution that reduces operational complexity and vendor fragmentation for enterprise customers. With 8,100 employees and strong year-over-year growth, Datadog maintains a strategic position serving the expanding market demand for comprehensive cloud-native observability and monitoring solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Pomel’s sale of Datadog shares was planned and part of a stock option exercise where he simply took the cash rather than choosing to buy the shares.

Both Pomel’s situation and the recent stock performance may have justified this move. Despite the share exercise, he retains about 613,000 of his company’s shares and around 9.0 million derivative securities, which means he retains considerable holdings in the company.

Moreover, Datadog stock recently reached all-time highs. The stock had surged higher by about 95% over the last year. This occurred as the company hit its first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter in the first quarter of 2026.

Contrary to a narrative about AI hurting the software business, the SaaS stock has actually benefited from AI as the technology increased the need for Datadog’s monitoring software. The fact that revenue increased by 32% yearly in Q1 and grew by 28% in 2025 is evidence of this increased demand.

Ultimately, investors should keep in mind that circumstances surrounding Pomel’s options forced this decision to sell. Hence, they have little reason to believe the move is a reflection on Datadog’s performance.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.