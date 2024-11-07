Datadog Boosts FY24 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.42 to $0.44 per share on revenues between $709 million and $713 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share on revenues of $710.36 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.75 to $1.77 per share on revenues between $2.656 billion and $2.660 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.66 per share on revenues between $2.62 billion and $2.63 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.65 per share on revenues of $2.63 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.