Datadog (BIT:1DDOG) Price Target Increased by 21.29% to 187.10

The average one-year price target for Datadog (BIT:1DDOG) has been revised to €187.10 / share. This is an increase of 21.29% from the prior estimate of €154.25 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €109.61 to a high of €269.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from the latest reported closing price of €171.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an decrease of 532 owner(s) or 33.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DDOG is 0.21%, an increase of 43.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.88% to 332,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 21,320K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,576K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,424K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,467K shares , representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DDOG by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,056K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,858K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DDOG by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,310K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,079K shares , representing a decrease of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DDOG by 73.57% over the last quarter.

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