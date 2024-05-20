Datacenter End Market Demand to Aid NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is set to announce its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

The first-quarter performance of NVIDIA is anticipated to reflect the continued strength of its datacenter end market. This segment is likely to have experienced substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models that utilize NVIDIA’s Hopper and Ampere architecture graphic processing units (GPUs).

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, NVIDIA recorded unprecedented revenues in its datacenter market, mainly due to heightened investments in generative AI. Datacenter revenues soared 409% year over year and 27% sequentially to $18.4 billion.

This positive trend is expected to have continued in the current quarter. Projections suggest that first-quarter revenues for the data center market may reach $20.4 billion, marking impressive year-over-year growth of 376% and a sequential rise of 11%.

Generative AI Boom to Drive Revenues

The advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has thrust generative AI into the spotlight, signaling the start of a potential AI boom. Generative AI, supported by large language models, can produce a variety of content, including texts, images, audio and synthetic data, revolutionizing industries by modernizing workflows.

The global generative AI market size is anticipated to reach $967.6 billion by 2032, according to a new report by Fortune Business Insights. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 39.6% from 2024 to 2032. ChatGPT’s adoption by enterprises has shown its value across sectors such as marketing, customer service and healthcare.

The implementation of generative AI requires significant computational power and expertise, prompting enterprises to upgrade their infrastructure. NVIDIA’s next-generation chips, known for their high computing power, are well-suited for these demands.

As NVIDIA’s GPUs are used in AI models across industries like automotive, healthcare and manufacturing, the demand for its high-performance chips is projected to increase further. NVIDIA expects strong revenue growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, reaching $24 billion, driven by increased AI investments in the datacenter market.

