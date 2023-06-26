News & Insights

Databricks strikes $1.3 bln deal for generative AI startup MosaicML

June 26, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters

June 26 (Reuters) - Databricks said on Monday it has agreed to acquire generative artificial intelligence startup MosaicML in a deal valued at roughly $1.3 billion.

The deal comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is dominating the tech industry, with rapid AI thrusts coming from big tech, including Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, in recent months.

Databricks said the deal will combine its AI technology with MosaicML's language-model platform, allowing businesses "simple, fast way to retain control, security, and ownership over their valuable data without high costs".

Databricks, which sells software tools for building AI systems, also released an open-source code in March that it said companies could use to create their own chatbots, along the lines of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

