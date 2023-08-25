News & Insights

Databricks in talks to raise funds at $43 billion valuation - Bloomberg

August 25, 2023 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Databricks, a data analytics platform using artificial intelligence, is in discussions with T. Rowe Price about a new funding round that would value the company at $43 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

These private discussions are at a preliminary stage and could fall apart, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

If the round is successful, the San Francisco-based startup's valuation would be considerably higher than the $38 billion it reached two years ago in funding led by Counterpoint Global, according to the Bloomberg.

Databricks offers a software platform in the cloud that companies can use to analyze data.

Databricks declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

