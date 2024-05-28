News & Insights

Datable Tech Ensures Compliance Amid Trading Halt

May 28, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Datable Technology (TSE:DAC) has released an update.

Datable Technology Corporation has updated stakeholders on its status, revealing that a management cease trade order (MCTO) is in place, prohibiting company executives from trading securities until the company files its required annual financial documents by June 28, 2024. The company assures there have been no significant changes since their last announcement and remains committed to meeting regulatory guidelines. Importantly, this MCTO does not impact shareholders’ ability to trade their shares.

