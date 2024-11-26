Data#3 Limited Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced the issue of 200,904 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to enhance employee engagement and align interests with company performance. Investors may view this as a strategic move to boost long-term growth and value creation.

