Data#3 Limited Ceases Performance Rights Securities

November 24, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced the cessation of 10,779 performance rights securities as the conditions for these rights were not met. This move may interest investors tracking the company’s securities performance on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The lapse in conditional rights reflects on the company’s recent financial strategies.

