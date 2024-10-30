News & Insights

Data#3 Limited Announces Director Departure

October 30, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced that Leanne Margaret Muller, a director with indirect interest in 50,000 shares through Hubbard Investments Pty Ltd, has ceased to be a director as of October 30, 2024. This change in leadership may impact investor sentiment and the strategic direction of the company, making it a point of interest for those monitoring stock movements and corporate governance.

