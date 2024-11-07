News & Insights

Data#3 Director Adjusts Shareholdings in Strategic Move

November 07, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Data#3 Limited. (AU:DTL) has released an update.

Data#3 Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Alan Mark Gray, involving an acquisition of 2,000 ordinary shares valued at $14,720 through an on-market trade. This adjustment reflects Gray’s strategic financial maneuvers through his associated entities, including Laurina Investments Pty Ltd, Laurina Consulting Pty Ltd, and Laurina Super Pty Ltd. Investors may find this move indicative of the director’s confidence in the company’s prospects.

