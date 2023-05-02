News & Insights

Data suggests Turkey April inflation may be below 45% -minister/tv

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

May 02, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Preliminary data suggests that annual Turkish inflation will be substantially below 50% in April and could even be below 45%, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in an interview with broadcaster A Para on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll last week showed annual inflation was seen slowing to 44% in April ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 which represent the biggest political challenge that President Tayyip Erdogan has faced.

