Data suggests Turkey April inflation may be below 45% -minister/tv

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Preliminary data suggests that annual Turkish inflation will be substantially below 50% in April and could even be below 45%, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said in an interview with broadcaster A Para on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll last week showed annual inflation was seen slowing to 44% in April ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 which represent the biggest political challenge that President Tayyip Erdogan has faced.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

