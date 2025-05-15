DATA STORAGE Earnings Results: $DTST Reports Quarterly Earnings

DATA STORAGE ($DTST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $8,080,000, missing estimates of $8,466,000 by $-386,000.

DATA STORAGE Insider Trading Activity

DATA STORAGE insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,967 shares for an estimated $34,213 .

. CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,072 shares for an estimated $23,736 .

. HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,259 shares for an estimated $23,256 .

. THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,299 shares for an estimated $19,579.

DATA STORAGE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of DATA STORAGE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

