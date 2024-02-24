Data Storage (DTST) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Data Storage (NasdaqCM:DTST) has been revised to 9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.36% from the latest reported closing price of 4.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Data Storage. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 29.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTST is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.51% to 695K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 318K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTST by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 85K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 45.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTST by 47.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 53K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTST by 47.78% over the last quarter.

Data Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Data Storage Corporation delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services.

