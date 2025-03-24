Data Storage Corporation to Host Conference Call Discussing 2024 Fiscal Year Financial Results on March 31, 2025

Data Storage Corporation will host a conference call on March 31, 2025, to discuss its 2024 financial results.

Data Storage Corporation (DSC), a provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, and other IT solutions, will hold a conference call on March 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the 2024 fiscal year and other corporate developments. Participants can join via telephone or webcast, with a replay available on the company’s website and through a telephone line for a limited time afterward. DSC emphasizes its expertise in data migration and cloud infrastructure, supporting clients such as Fortune 500 companies and government agencies with secure and efficient cloud solutions. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks.

Potential Positives

Data Storage Corporation is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, indicating transparency and communication with stakeholders.

The company has a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, which underscores its credibility and market presence.

DSC's recognition as a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market highlights its competitive position and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Details about the financial results for the 2024 fiscal year have not yet been disclosed, which could indicate potential concerns or delays in financial performance.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and may cause investor apprehension.

The mention of risks related to the company's ability to grow its presence in Europe suggests potential weaknesses or challenges in expanding its market reach.

FAQ

What is the date and time for Data Storage Corporation's conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2025.

How can I access the conference call for DSC's financial results?

You can access the call by dialing 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or +1-201-689-8852 for international callers.

Where can I find the webcast for theearnings call

The webcast can be accessed at DSC 2024 Fiscal Year Earnings Call on the Company’s News & Events page at www.dtst.com.

Is there a replay available for theearnings call

Yes, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through September 30, 2025.

What services does Data Storage Corporation provide?

DSC offers multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and data migration services.

$DTST Insider Trading Activity

$DTST insiders have traded $DTST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DTST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M. PILUSO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,577 shares for an estimated $22,179 .

. CHRISTOS PANAGIOTAKOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,069 shares for an estimated $16,505 .

. HAROLD J SCHWARTZ (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,926 shares for an estimated $15,673 .

. THOMAS KEMPSTER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,966 shares for an estimated $11,996.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DTST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $DTST stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, and IT automation, that integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, March 31, 2025, to discuss the Company's financial results for the 2024 fiscal year which ended December 31, 2024, as well as corporate progress and other developments.





The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 877-407-9219 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1-201-689-8852. A webcast of the call may be accessed at



DSC 2024 Fiscal Year Earnings Call



or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website,





www.dtst.com/news-events





.





A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (





www.dtst.com/news-events





) through September 30, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately three hours following the call, through April 7, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 for U.S. callers or + 1-201-612-7415 for international callers and entering conference ID: 13751220.







About Data Storage Corporation







Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) through its subsidiaries is a leading provider of multi-cloud hosting, fully managed cloud services, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. Recognizing that data migration is a critical step in transitioning from on-premises systems to the cloud, DSC provides comprehensive migration services to ensure seamless, secure, and efficient data transfer, minimizing downtime and optimizing performance.





Through its owned and operated cloud platform, built on IBM Power Cloud infrastructure, DSC delivers high-performance, scalable, and secure cloud solutions with interoperability across its infrastructure partners, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.





With data centers supporting its CloudFirst platform deployments across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, DSC provides mission-critical solutions to a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.





As a leader in the multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market, DTST is recognized for its expertise in cloud infrastructure, IT modernization, and data migration, enabling clients to transition to the cloud with confidence and operational continuity.





For more information, please visit



www.dtst.com



or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.







Safe Harbor Provision









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to grow its presence in Europe. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





212-671-1020









DTST@crescendo-ir.com







