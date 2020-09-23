Data Site DeFi Pulse Fixes Bug, Says Value Locked Actually Hit $13B Last Week
The go-to analytics site for the decentralized finance (DeFi) space has admitted a bug meant it had misreported a crucial metric showing value held on DeFi protocols.
- DeFi Pulse said on Twitter late Tuesday night that it had identified and fixed a âpreviously undetected issue.â
- Although the analytics site didnât go into specifics into what the issue was, it said it had âbackfilled historical dataâ and that total value locked (TVL) in DeFi had actually exceeded a record $13.2 billion on September 18.
- Founded in 2019, DeFi Pulse is the primary data site for the decentralized finance space.
- Monthly web traffic has surged from 95,000 in May to well over 650,000 by August, according to SimilarWeb.
- âDue to the importance of this milestone to our community, weâre thoroughly reviewing the backfilled data (i.e. crossing $13B TVL) in order to ensure it is 100% accurate,â DeFi Pulse said in a follow-up tweet.
- TVL represents the dollar amount of tokens locked in protocols and is one of the most popular metrics for assessing the size and popularity of the DeFi space.
- The past week saw a precipitous drop in TVL on DeFi Pulse, falling from the all-time high figure on September 18 to just above $6 billion earlier this week.
- Still, Tuesdayâs decision is a substantial edit. Archived versions of DeFi Pulse from September 18 show TVL at $9.1 billion â $4 billion below the revised figure.
- Since the start of 2020, TVL has increased from roughly $675 million to $8.3 billion at press time.
- CoinDesk reached out to DeFi Pulse for more detail on the undetected issue, but hadnât received a response by press time.
See also: DeFi Angels, VC Firms Back $2M Round for Data Provider Dune Analytics
Related Stories
- DeFi Angels, VC Firms Back $2M Round for Data Provider Dune Analytics
- Crypto Hedge Fund Looks for $50M to Buy DeFi Tokens Amid Market Pullback
- Origin Debuts OUSD, a Stablecoin That Works Like a Savings Account
- 0x, Kraken and Stellar Awarded Board Seats at Top Crypto Lobbying Association
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.