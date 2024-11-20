Data Security Startup Cyera More Than Doubles Value To $3B In Seven Months

Cyber and AIWhile a cybersecurity company, Cyera is certainly riding the AI wave. The startup has an AI-powered data security platform that helps security teams at companies understand what data they have and how it’s used, as well as how to secure it across a complex digital landscape. Of course, the reliance on data has only become stronger as companies drive AI initiatives.Cyera also uses AI in its platform to assess risks a companies’ data represents regarding security, privacy and regulatory compliance.“Data security has become the top priority for businesses as they navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving data landscape shaped by the rise of AI,” said co-founder and CEO Yotam Segev in a release. “This funding enables us to continue accelerating platform development, attracting world-class talent in R&D, sales, and marketing, and strategically acquiring solutions that align with our vision for the future of data security."Cyera’s round is one of the biggest in cyber this year and the largest since secure content company Kiteworks raised a $456 million round from Insight Partners and Sixth Street.
