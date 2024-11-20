Data Security Startup Cyera More Than Doubles Value To $3B In Seven Months

closed another $300 million windfall at more than twice its previous valuation.

The New York-based company announced a $300 million Series D led by

Accel

and

Sapphire Ventures

at a $3 billion valuation.

Just seven months ago, Cyera raised a $300 million Series C led by

Coatue

at a $1.4 billion valuation. That round nearly tripled the startup’s valuation from its

$100 million Series B

in June 2023 that valued it at $500 million. Founded in 2021, Cyera has raised $760 million to date, per the company.

Sequoia Capital

,

Redpoint Ventures

, Coatue and

Georgian

also participated in the new round announced Wednesday.

Cyber and AI

While a cybersecurity company, Cyera is certainly riding the AI wave. The startup has an AI-powered data security platform that helps security teams at companies understand what data they have and how it’s used, as well as how to secure it across a complex digital landscape. Of course, the reliance on data has only become stronger as companies drive AI initiatives.

Cyera also uses AI in its platform to assess risks a companies’ data represents regarding security, privacy and regulatory compliance.

“Data security has become the top priority for businesses as they navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving data landscape shaped by the rise of AI,” said co-founder and CEO

Yotam Segev

in a

release

. “This funding enables us to continue accelerating platform development, attracting world-class talent in R&D, sales, and marketing, and strategically acquiring solutions that align with our vision for the future of data security."

Cyera’s round is one of the biggest in cyber this year and the largest since secure content company

Kiteworks

raised a $456 million round from

Insight Partners

and

Sixth Street

.

Related Crunchbase Pro list:

Related reading: