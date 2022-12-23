Data science firm Tredence raises $175 mln from PE firm Advent

BENGALURU, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Tredence, a data science and artificial intelligence company, has raised $175 million from private equity firm Advent International, the company said on Friday.

The Series B round values Tredence, which has Indian founders but is headquartered in San Jose, at $500 million, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing Tredence chief executive and co-founder, Shub Bhowmick.

Tredence, which gets 80% of its revenue from North America, did immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Advent will take a minority stake in Tredence and join its board, while Chicago Pacific Founders, a PE firm that invested in Tredence in December 2020, will remain a shareholder, Tredence said in a statement.

The company was started by Bhowmick, Sumit Mehra and Shashank Dubey in 2013 and raised $30 million in its Series A funding round in late 2020.

It has over 1,800 employees and offices in San Jose, Foster City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Bengaluru.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

