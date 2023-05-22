Data Protection Commission Fines Meta Platforms On Data Transfers For Facebook Service

(RTTNews) - The Data Protection Commission in Ireland has announced the conclusion of its inquiry into Meta Platforms Ireland. As per the final decision adopted by DPC, Meta Ireland infringed Article 46(1) GDPR when it continued to transfer personal data from the EU/EEA to the USA following the delivery of the CJEU's judgment in Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland Limited and Maximillian Schrems.

The Data Protection Commission is the national independent authority in Ireland responsible for upholding the fundamental right of individuals in the European Union to have their personal data protected.

Consistent with obligations to adopt final decision on the basis of the European Data Protection Board's decision, the DPC's decision records the exercise of the corrective powers: an order requiring Meta Ireland to suspend any future transfer of personal data to the US within the period of five months; an administrative fine in the amount of 1.2 billion euros; and an order requiring Meta Ireland to bring its processing operations into compliance, by ceasing the unlawful processing, including storage, in the US of personal data of EU/EEA users transferred in violation of the GDPR, within 6 months.

