Data Orchestration Startup Astronomer Shoots For Stars With $93M Series D

Astronomer

, the developer of data orchestration platform Astro, locked up a $93 million Series D led by

Bain Capital Ventures

.

The round, in which no valuation was announced, also included investment from

Salesforce Ventures

[footnote]Investor Name is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here .[/footnote] and existing investors including

Insight Partners

,

Meritech

and

Venrock

.

The New York-based startup’s Astro platform has proven valuable as AI has exploded — as automating and processing data workflows across different systems has become a necessity for anyone wanting to produce AI applications.

Astronomer said it’s experiencing 150% year-to-year annual revenue growth and has a two-year path to profitability.

“While this is just one step in Astronomer's journey to build a durable, lasting software company, we're thrilled to have one of our earliest investors, Bain, leading the round,” said CEO

Andy Byron

in a

release

. “All of our investors are committed to Astronomer's long-term vision because of our recent momentum, the massive market demand for the platform we're building, and the macro tailwinds that support our vision.”

Founded in 2018, the company has raised nearly $376 million,

per Crunchbase

.

AI dollars

Astronomer’s round is just the latest large deal in the sector as big money continues to pour into AI. Per Crunchbase’s

global funding report

, AI was the leading sector for venture funding in the first quarter, with $59.6 billion invested. The first quarter marked the strongest quarter for AI funding ever, with an astonishing 53% of global funding going to the AI sector alone.

