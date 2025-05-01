Data Orchestration Startup Astronomer Shoots For Stars With $93M Series D

AI dollarsAstronomer’s round is just the latest large deal in the sector as big money continues to pour into AI. Per Crunchbase’s global funding report, AI was the leading sector for venture funding in the first quarter, with $59.6 billion invested. The first quarter marked the strongest quarter for AI funding ever, with an astonishing 53% of global funding going to the AI sector alone.
