DATA I|O Earnings Results: $DAIO Reports Quarterly Earnings

DATA I|O ($DAIO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $6,180,000, beating estimates of $5,400,900 by $779,100.
DATA I|O Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of DATA I|O stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ZACKS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 49,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,223
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 37,355 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,473
- PERKINS COIE TRUST CO removed 29,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,992
- KOVACK ADVISORS, INC. removed 21,400 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,278
- UBS GROUP AG added 15,294 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,364
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC removed 13,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,075
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 10,679 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,580
