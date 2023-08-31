Data io (DAIO) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 8.42

The average one-year price target for Data io (NASDAQ:DAIO) has been revised to 8.42 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 7.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.32% from the latest reported closing price of 3.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Data io. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAIO is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 3,829K shares. The put/call ratio of DAIO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kanen Wealth Management holds 826K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 525K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Kovack Advisors holds 353K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAIO by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Penbrook Management holds 347K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PHLOX - Philotimo Focused Growth and Income Fund holds 327K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data io Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.