Data Insights Plus the Human Touch: A Powerful Combination to Help SMBs Weather the Economic Storm

By Amaya Souarez, EVP Cloud Services & Operations at Sage

There’s no denying it remains a challenging time for small and mid-sized business right now – from record inflation and the cost-of-living crisis to the ever-looming threat of global recession. SMB leaders, institutions, and even retail investors watching technologies like cloud computing services play a bigger part in their investment options, are feeling the rising economic pressures.

However, evidence suggests plenty of SMBs are actually optimistic about 2023 – and a recent study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) for Sage found SMBs will be the businesses that lead global growth over the next few years. But in today’s unpredictable landscape, business owners understandably want all the help they can get to weather the storm. And many of the answers could well lie in the data that’s already at their fingertips.

The value of existing data

Most SMBs are already sitting on a huge tranche of unused data that could provide some of the golden nuggets that are invaluable to unpicking, clarifying and solving the issues that matter. Take cash flow data, for example. Monitoring the cash coming in and out to ultimately see a business’s financial position is key. Who’s paying you late and what are the trends? Who do you need to chase and when? Is now the right time to invest in that new van or move to new premises?

But some companies can struggle to break down data meaningfully. All too often it remains siloed and of limited use to empower decision making. It can also feel overwhelming when it comes to gathering insights from data, or even getting access to certain datasets in the first place.

Having the right insights also doesn’t just come from analyzing data within the business. From geospatial and transport to environmental data, there are many public datasets that are potentially untapped by SMBs. These could help unlock new opportunities, reveal new challenges, and strengthen resilience to what might be around the corner.

Data is essentially neutral and for it to do its job, businesses must be able to read and interpret it accurately. It's relatively easy to run a report, for example, but the real question is whether the information can be captured and understood to inform meaningful decisions and changes.

Unlocking data insights through technology and humanity

Here are some practical tips to help SMBs unlock data insights:

Identify your business objectives: Start by identifying your objectives and what data you need to achieve them. This will help you to prioritize your data collection and analysis efforts.

Invest in tools and technology that can help you collect and analyze data efficiently. There are many free or affordable options available.

If possible, hire staff who have experience in data analysis, or train your current colleagues in data literacy. This will help ensure you have the skills in-house to make the most of your data.

Make sure your data is well-organized and stored in a centralized location. This will make it easier to access and analyze and help avoid errors and inconsistencies.

Encourage collaboration and information sharing within your organization. This can help uncover new insights and ensure that data-driven decisions are made across departments.

Rather than just collecting and analyzing data for the sake of it, focus on insights that can drive business decisions. Ask yourself what actions you can take based on the data you have collected.

Data analysis is not just about technology, it's also about having the right mindset and people in place to make the most of it. That combination – along with the agility and creativity that SMBs are known for – is a powerful formula to help them navigate the economic challenges around them, both now and in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.